WILKES-BARRE — Leo A. Decker of Wilkes-Barre passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Riverstreet Manor.

He was born on Feb. 2, 1931. He was the son of the late Anthony and Lamya Decker. He graduated from GAR High School and was the captain of the football team. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After military service, he owned and operated Decker's Grocery Store and later with family, Decker's Flowers and Gifts. He was a member of St. Anthony/St. George Church.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 63 years Mary (Mala) Decker, parents, and sisters.

Surviving are his children and grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. Anthony Church located on 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Visitation will be at church from 8 a.m. until time of Mass.

Arrangements are by the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.