BEAR CREEK TWP. — Leo J. Ellis, 80, of Bear Creek Township, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Leo was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Leo and Anna Walkonis Ellis. He was a graduate of GAR High School. He served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964. Leo was employed as a truck driver for Dupont. He was also co-owner of Ellis Beer Dist. with his brother Joe. Before retiring he went back to his passion driving tractor trailer.

He was a member of Teamster Local 401, American Legion 815, Wilkes-Barre Township, and the Eagles Club in Wilkes-Barre. Leo was an avid fisherman, Phillies fan and enjoyed his Saturday afternoon horse races.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Frances Birkbeck Ellis; sons Andrew Ellis and his wife, Heidi, Plains Township, James Ellis, Orlando, Florida; grandchildren Joshua, Shane, Zinah and Justin; great-grandchildren, Leo, Marley, Jax, Carolyn and Anthony; brother Joseph Ellis and his wife, Bernadine, Hanover Township; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 9:15 a.m. Friday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leo's memory to a veteran's organization of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Leo's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.