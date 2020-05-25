Dad, My prayers for your soul to be at peace. I'll miss you forever and the hole my heart is bigger now that you're gone too. Thank you again for being a wonderful loving father.

Dad, I also wanted you to know that we will have a memorial church mass for you when St. Michaels allows. I know how important the church and your Legion of Mary sisters and brothers were to you. It breaks our hearts that your mass has to be prolonged.

On another note Dad, I wanted you to know about your burial. As you know, you will be layed to rest in upstate (PA), with Mom, in the next 2 weeks or so, because of our own self isolation. Luckily we will be able to have a catholic priest perform a short graveside service in which family members can attend keeping social distancing in mind. I could not bring this subject up to you in the hospital, because I didn't want to upset you. Everything is so abnormal because of the corona virus pandema. I just wanted you to know all of this and I pray you understand. I'm sure you are having a wonderful reunion with Mom, all of the family and your friends. I love you, Maria.