Leo F. Drobish
1947 - 2020
LEVITTOWN — Leo F. Drobish, of Levittown, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Langhorne. Born Dec. 22, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre Township, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Drobish. Leo attended Wilkes-Barre Township High School and was employed at Levitt and Son in the 1950s and then US Steel in Fairless Hills for 46 years. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Jennie F. (Gabriele) Drobish; his brothers, Frank, Joseph and Anthony Drobish; and sisters, Helen Musyt, Mary Bartlomowicz, Martha Shubilla, Lottie Schlereth, Gloria Mizak, Jean Tyson and Bernice Ihnat. His daughter, Cindy Muldoon, passed away on May 6, 2020. Surviving are his daughters, Joyce (Lloyd) Silvetti, Fairless Hills, and Maria (James) Tralewski, Langhorne; granddaughter, Dawn Muldoon; and great granddaughter, Allison Muldoon, both of Bensalem and many nieces and nephews. He was a devoted to St. Michael the Archangel Church and Legion of Mary of Levittown. He will be deeply missed by his spiritual brothers and sisters and will remain in their prayers. Leo took great pride in his vegetable garden every summer season. He was very creative and handy, and was always tinkering and repairing things around the house. In his healthier days, he loved making trips back home to visit his siblings, nieces, nephews and in-laws. He will be remembered by his daughters as being a loving, good, caring and a teaching father who always shared his knowledge. May his soul and the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Family and friends are invited to attend a committal service for Leo and Jennie 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, Miscavage Street, West Wyoming. Services will be conducted by Deacon Joseph DeVisia. Please visit eblakecollins.com to view a memorial video or leave a condolence for the family.

Published in Times Leader from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
May 24, 2020
To Joyce and Maria we are both sorry to here of the passing of your Father and sister Cindy Will be at the burial site on Tuesday for the services. God Bless Cousin Francis & Ann
Francis & Ann Bartlomowicz
Family
May 24, 2020
Dear Drobish Cousins,
You will all be in my prayers. The video of your dad brought me to tears. It was heartworming to see the pictures of Jawjew and BobShee (forgive the incorrect spelling) and all of our aunts and uncles. There are not enough words in the English language to express the appreciation that your dad showed towards my mom towards the end of her life. Sorry I will not be able to attend the graveside service but my wife and I are of the age where we are very susceptible to this darn virus thing out there. I also want to say a big thank you for the video of your sister. Consider this a warmful huge from your cousin.
Stephen Ihnat
Family
May 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Hold on to your memories and let them guide you during this time of sadness.
My love and prayers to the family.
MARYANN Dreisbach
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear about your dad's passing. Many memories of him and your mom. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Barb Dienes (Moore)
Friend
May 7, 2020
So sad to hear about his passing. Very glad that I was able to get to know him. I know that he will be greatly missed. I'm so sorry to hear that he has also now been joined by Cindy too. Praying for you and your family. Love and miss you all.
Sarah Schlereth
May 3, 2020
I was saddened to learn of my Uncle Leo's passing. I remember visits to my mother's family in Wilkes-Barre and thinking how lucky she was to have so many brothers and sisters. I can only imagine what they're doing now.
Jack Schlereth
May 1, 2020
Maria,

Sorry to see that Leo has passed. It was always a pleasure working with him in PT and I hope you and your sister take care during these crazy times.

Bob Volpacchio
May 1, 2020
Sorry to hear about Uncle Leo, I'm sure that right now he's in the middle of one of those legendary parties with his brothers and sisters that we've heard of.
Ed Schlereth
May 1, 2020
Dad, My prayers for your soul to be at peace. I'll miss you forever and the hole my heart is bigger now that you're gone too. Thank you again for being a wonderful loving father.
Dad, I also wanted you to know that we will have a memorial church mass for you when St. Michaels allows. I know how important the church and your Legion of Mary sisters and brothers were to you. It breaks our hearts that your mass has to be prolonged.
On another note Dad, I wanted you to know about your burial. As you know, you will be layed to rest in upstate (PA), with Mom, in the next 2 weeks or so, because of our own self isolation. Luckily we will be able to have a catholic priest perform a short graveside service in which family members can attend keeping social distancing in mind. I could not bring this subject up to you in the hospital, because I didn't want to upset you. Everything is so abnormal because of the corona virus pandema. I just wanted you to know all of this and I pray you understand. I'm sure you are having a wonderful reunion with Mom, all of the family and your friends. I love you, Maria.
