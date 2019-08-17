TUNKHANNOCK — Mr. Leo J. Russavage, 82, of Tunkhannock, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at his home after a long illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Joyce Tillman Russavage.

Born in Duryea, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jessie Kulinski Russavage. He played football at Duryea High School and then at the University of North Carolina. He played in the Canadian Football League for the Ottowa Rough Riders and then was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. Later, he worked as a claims insurance adjuster for over 40 years.

He was an avid reader and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and tending to the many fruit trees he planted. He loved all sports, especially football, college basketball and any competition involving his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels.

He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Clement and Elinor Russavage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughter Ann Russavage-Faust, of Doylestown; son Michael Russavage and his wife, Sharon, of Dunmore; grandson Alexander Faust; grandson Samuel Leo Faust; granddaughter Emily Russavage; and grandson Mitchell Russavage. He also leaves behind other relatives and longtime friends who mourn his passing.

The family would like to thank River Street Manor, Residential Hospice and Comfort Keepers for the care and compassion that was shown to Leo and his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment will be private. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, PA 18642.