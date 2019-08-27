MESHOPPEN — Leo James Vas Korlis, 82, of Meshoppen, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at The Gardens of West Shore, Camp Hill.

A Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a retired electrician, having worked for Bendix in Montrose and Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany. He was a member of St. Joachim Catholic Church, Meshoppen, volunteering for various positions and the American Legion. He enjoyed cooking, square dancing and hiking.

He was born Aug. 11, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre to the late Leo J. and Mary E. (Redington) Vas Korlis. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rose, and brother John.

He is survived by daughter Judy Vas Korlis; son, James Vas Korlis (MJ); and sister Mimi Cooper.

Private committal was held in Holy Trinity Lithuanian Cemetery, Bear Creek Village.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested contributions are requested to Our Lady of Perpetual Help in memory of Leo J. Vas Korlis, 245 State St., Wyalusing PA, 18853.