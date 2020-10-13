WEST PITTSTON — Leo Puscavage, 70, of West Pittston, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020.

He was born to Anna Baranowski and Jacob Puscavage on Oct. 10, 1949. Leo was an immeasurably caring and loving man. He had many passions, including traveling, drawing, juggling and photography.

He is preceded in death by brothers Charles and Jacob Puscavage, sisters Anne Marie Booth and Rosemary Seidita, and granddog Daisy.

He is survived by daughter Lorrie Puscavage, granddaughter Abigail Kohut, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Thomas Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 Saint Ann St., Scranton.