WEST PITTSTON — Leo White, 61, of West Pittston, passed away suddenly on May 31, 2020.

Born in Lebanon, and raised in West Pittston, he was a 1976 graduate of Wyoming Area High School. He continued his education and had a successful career in the salon/beauty industry, specifically with Goldwell of PA.

Leo was a friend of Bill W., and practiced living one day at a time, and lived life to the fullest. He cherished each friendship and loved spending time with family. He was an avid fisherman and Dallas Cowboys fan. He also loved his puppies.

Alongside his wife, Jennie, he lived a Christian life and served as a beacon to many, and opened his home to those in need, often becoming a source of strength, courage, and perseverance. Leo will be missed, but the example of hope and determination he set will never be forgotten.

Leo is proceeded in death by his father, Donald W. White. Surviving are his loving wife of 22 years and best friend, Jennie (Mika) White. Also surviving are his mother, Ellin (Kane) Pahl, of Pittston; sister, Jenifer (White) Sullivan and her husband, John, of Dallas, Texas; brother, Donald W. White and his wife, Judy, of Dunmore. In addition, nephews and nieces, Christopher White (Godson), of N.Y.; Sarah "Rah-Za-Roo" White, of N.Y.; Jordan White, of Dunmore; Casey Sullivan, of N.Y.; and Quinn Sullivan, of Texas; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A special thank you to Jack Reardon, George Krupsha and Paul Suda. Jennie will be forever grateful.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Pittston Salvation Army, 214 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, 18643.

Arrangements are under the care of the Adonizio Funeral Home, Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit Leo's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
