MOUNTAIN TOP — Leon C. Ostrowski Sr., 84, of Mountain Top, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, with loving family by his side at the Wilkes-Barre Veteran Affairs Medical Center.

The son of the late Chester and Teresa Kucharski Ostrowski, Leon was born in Wilkes-Barre on March 27, 1934, and graduated from GAR High School, Class of 1951. He continued his education at Penn State University, where he earned a degree in engineering; King's College, where he earned a degree in information systems; and also attended classes in management development at Wittenberg University, Springfield, Ohio.

He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Leon was employed at Thiokol Chemical in New Jersey, working with the development of the X-15 rocket engine; RCA semi-conductor plant, Mountain Top, and Burroghs Computer in Dowingtown. He was plant engineer at Techneglas, Pittston, and retired after 28 years at Techneglas. He also worked part-time as a Pennsylvania Game Commission deputy.

He had a private pilot's license and enjoyed flying, hunting, fishing and playing golf. Mr. Ostrowski was a member of St. Jude Church, Mountain Top; American Legion, Mountain Top; and the American Institute of Plant Engineers.

Leon was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his brother, Raymond, and infant brother, Chester.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dolores Dourand Ostrowski; daughter Donna Lee (Ostrowski) Draina and her husband, Allen, of Hanover Township; son Leon Ostrowski and his wife, Mary, of Media; daughter Molly (Ostrowski) Buczynski and her husband, Gary, of Mountain Top; six grandchildren: Lee, David, Gary, Allison, Alex and Christian; two great-grandchildren: Vincent and Tyler; sister Bonnie Wallace, of Wyoming; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude Church, Mountain Top, with the Reverend Joseph J. Evanko officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, and from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

Family would like to thank Lori Dotter, Nina Bodnar, Abby Hudock, Brandy DeOcamontes and sister-in-law Cathy Ostrowski for the dedicated and compassionate care given to Leon; and Dr. Gregory Fino and hospice staff at the Veterans Administration Hospital for their kindness and compassion during our difficult time.

