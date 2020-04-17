MOUNTAIN TOP — Leon J. Gusditis "Woofer," 73, of Mountain Top, passed away on April 15, 2020. Born and raised in Ashley, he was the son of the late Michael and Josephine Gusditis.

Lee graduated from Ashley- Sugar Notch High School in 1964 and served in the Army and Army Reserves as a military policeman. He was employed for 30 years for PP&L and retired in 2001.

He was a member of the Nuangola Rod and Gun Club and the Nuangola Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael.

The family would like to thank the Slocum Township Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance for their assistance and support over the last few years.

Surviving are his wife, the former Bernadine Straub; together they would have celebrated their 40th anniversary this coming May. Also surviving are daughters, Yvettte Helmbold and her husband Charles, of Mountain Top, Tracy Zabrenski and her husband, Dave, of Nanticoke; grandchildren, Charles (CJ) and Jaidyn Helmbold, Taylor Zabrenski.

Private interment services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Condolences can be sent to www.betzjastremski.com.