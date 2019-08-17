NANTICOKE — Leon M. Bailey, 31, of Nanticoke, went home to the Lord on Aug. 11, 2019, in Nanticoke.

Born in Manhattan, N.Y., on April 23, 1988, he was the son of Jacqueline Leon, of London, United Kingdom, and the late Andrew Bailey.

Leon worked at SCI Retreat for over five years and recently transferred to SCI Dallas where he worked as a correctional officer. He also proudly served on the state's Hostage Rescue Team.

Many would also know him from his work as a paramedic for Medic 25, Nanticoke. He loved spending time with his children and friends.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Samaya and Bacchus Bailey; two sisters, Alexandria Law and Aryana Anderson; three brothers, Andrew Bailey Jr., Michael Bailey and Malik Bailey; two nephews; maternal grandparents, Llewellyn Leon and Daphane Higgins; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, with Father Guy Giordanno officiating, from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Friends and family are invited to call from noon until 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help defray expenses at www.KniffenFuneralHome.com.