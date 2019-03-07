HUNLOCK CREEK — Leon R. Morgan, 69, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 21, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

He was the son of the late Elizabeth and Philip Spencer. He retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he worked in the sheet metal division. Leon was a Vietnam veteran, in the United States Army and was proud of the American flag. He was also a member of VFW, American Legion Post 395, Kingston, and the Outpost Sportsman Club, Lake Silkworth. Leon was an avid outdoorsman. In the warmer temperatures, you could find him with his friend, J.W. Wilson, out on the lakes bass fishing. In the cooler temperatures, it was deer hunting. If you wanted to know the weather forecast, just ask Leon. He was the unofficial weatherman. He also enjoyed listening to country music. While working or cooking outside, he would listen to the radio. Leon was a very giving, thoughtful person. If someone needed help, he was quick to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by his little four-legged buddy, Max. You could always find them together.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Philip (Pudgy) Spencer.

Leon is survived by his wife, Theresa (Terri); and his little buddy, Max; his brothers, George and Anne Morgan, Butch and Cathy Morgan, James and Patricia Morgan, Jerry Morgan, Robert and spouse Morgan and Wayne Spencer; also, his beloved sister-in-law JoAnn Ganczarski, of Dallas, where he enjoyed many great home-cooked meals; Jake and Lana Ganczarski, of Clarks Summit; Nikki Ganczarski and her daughter, Madison, of Dunmore; and other nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.