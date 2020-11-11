Leona Helene Hotko, 91, formerly of Nanticoke, left this earth to gain her heavenly wings on Nov. 8, 2020.

She was born in Nanticoke on June 22, 1929, to the late Clement Drozdowski and Helen Slapikas-Drozdowski. She grew up in Wanamie and Nanticoke area. Leona had a thirst for knowledge from a young age and enjoyed attending school and riding her bicycle, a gift given to her by her favorite uncle, Edward Slapikas, fallen Pearl Harbor Navy Seaman 1st class.

She graduated from Newport High, Wanamie. She worked briefly as a seamstress and later in life, obtained an Associate's degree in social work from Luzerne County Community College. She also studied Latin, psychology, sociology and computer technology. She even had the opportunity to teach a computer class to her granddaughter Kimberlee's third grade class at Pope John Paul II school, Nanticoke.

She was a skilled artist and her paintings were simply breathtaking. She had many other hobbies, interests and accomplishments in life which included sewing, often creating many original and unique Halloween costumes for her granddaughters, singing, playing her baby grand piano, playing string guitar, reading books and writing.

She was an accomplished cook and baker and made several custom cakes, including a doll cake and Easter bunny cake. She made a lot of delicious homemade soups and countless other dishes. Leona was a collector of antiques and very knowledgeable about them. She loved animals, especially dogs, and her beloved German Shepherd, Elsie, Golden Retriever, Kissy Missy and her cat, Sir Lancelot, brought her much happiness. She was a member of the Nanticoke Historical Society.

She was a member of St Faustina's Parish, Nanticoke.

She was preceded in death by husband, Edward Hotko. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law; Sharon and Ronald Kovaleski, of Nanticoke; granddaughters, Jennifer Kruse, of Omaha, Neb., and Kimberlee Kovaleski, of Nanticoke; and great-granddaughter; Violet Rome, of Omaha, Neb.

There will be no calling hours. Private funeral services have been entrusted to the George A. Strish Inc., Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal rescue in her honor.

"For every joy that passes, something beautiful remains."