"I think of heaven as a garden where I shall find again those dear Ones who have made my world"

Leona Theresa Bogdon (Pliscott) Verbyla went to be with the lord on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at ManorCare Hampton House, Hanover Township.

She was the daughter of the late Mary (Hardisky) Bogdon and George Bogdon of Larksville. Leona was a graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1938. Leona was a member of St. Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter. She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary 1425 Plymouth, Cosmopolitan Senior Citizens Club where she was a past secretary. Past president of St. Hedwig's Senior Citizens Club and the Family Birthday Club. She was the chairperson of the 60th and 62nd class reunion of Larksville High School, Class of 1938.

Some people come into our lives, leave footprints on our hearts and we are never ever the same.

I would like to thank with all my heart all the wonderful nurses, CNAs, activities aides, physical therapist, and all the other very caring personable people that I have met at Hampton House.

You all have made bittersweet moments in time special moments that I will embrace forever, god bless you all.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, John A. Pliscott, 1948; and second husband, Anthony J. Verbyla, 1989; her daughter, Janice Marie Craig, 1995; sisters Agnes Bogdon, Mary McCloskey, Josephine Henry, Rita Kaminski and Elizabeth Thomas; brothers John, George, Albert and Joseph Bogdon.

Surviving are her daughter, Lorraine J. Slivinski, Kingwood, Texas; son Anthony Verbyla, Larksville; sisters Arlene Capitan, Dallas; brothers Thomas Bogdon, Dallas, Michael Bogdon, West Wyoming; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Saturday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc, 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish, 1670 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Interment will be in the St. Mary Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.

Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2000 Linglestown Road, #201, Harrisburg.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.