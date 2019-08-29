ASHLEY — Leonard A. Nicholas, 94, of Ashley, departed this earth peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Ashley on June 19, 1925, and was the eldest son of the late Adam and Julia (Gavlick) Nicholas. He was a lifetime resident of Ashley, where he attended the Ashley schools. A veteran of World War II, he was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps as Staff Sergeant from 1943 to 1945, where he was the recipient of the American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon W/6 Bronze stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon W/1 Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, Air Medal W/3 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters and the World War II Victory Medal.

Later in life, he obtained his associate degree in criminology from King's College, Wilkes-Barre. He was employed for many years in a managerial position by the State Correctional Institute, Dallas, until his retirement.

Leonard was a loving, generous and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His grandchildren brought him much joy and they in turn viewed "Pop" as their rock and hero.

Leonard held a passion for flying. He received his pilot's license as a young man and enjoyed flying over his neighborhood in a two passenger aircraft, entertaining and terrifying his family and friends with his daredevil aerobatics. On the occasion of his 85th birthday, he co-piloted a flight from the Wyoming Valley Airport.

Leonard loved history. He had a sharp mind and even at the age of 94, he fascinated his family and friends with his vivid and detailed stories of past events.

During his retirement years, he found immense enjoyment in traveling to historic sites accompanied by the love of his life, Rose.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 60 years, the former Rosemary Buzak Nicholas, who died on July 12, 2008; grandson, Lee Bernsdorf; and brothers Greg and Joe Nicholas.

Surviving are daughters Rosemary Nicholas, of Houston, Texas, Linda Nicholas, of Ashley, and Lorre Nicholas, of Mountain Top; two grandchildren, Christine Hannon and Michael Rozitski; and six great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Alyssa Hannon, Matthew and Brianna Metric, and M.J. and Maizy Rozitski. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to thank all the angels of Geisinger ICU and Residential Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Leonard in his time of need and also for the emotional support extended to his family.

Committal services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel, 1594 S. Main St., Hanover Township, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating.

Interment will follow at the cemetery. Family and friends are requested to arrive by 12:50 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.