Len Yankosky passed away peacefully in Northern Virginia, on Aug. 15, 2020. His wife of 54 years, Mary Ann and children, Susan, Lynne, Karen and L.J., were by his side, telling stories and sharing their favorite memories of him.

Son of the late Leonard Joseph Yankosky and Helen Parente Yankosky, Len was born in Wilkes-Barre and graduated from West Pittston High School and Wilkes College. In 1964, he left for Harrisburg, where he met Mary Ann, to begin a career in public service that brought him to Springfield, Va., where he spent most of the rest of his life. But Len never forgot his roots: He delighted in telling hilarious stories of his days working on the Parente farm alongside cousins he regarded as brothers and reminiscing about the full-family feasts they enjoyed every Sunday. Len returned to West Pittston often and rarely missed a family event.

Len loved and prioritized his family above all else. His beloved wife, children and seven grandchildren came first and they adored him, resulting in a tight-knit family that loves and genuinely likes each other. Len was an incomparable big brother to his sister, Elaine, who remembers him as always having her back, with a smile on his face.

Selfless, humble, loyal and witty, Len was a son, brother, cousin, husband, father, grandfather, leader and coach. He was known as Yank, Coach, Mr. Y., FIL, Granddad, and G-dad. Len was a pillar of the community, as an original member of the Church of the Nativity in Burke, Va., and a founder of Fox Hunt Swim Club in Springfield, Va. Len's lifelong love of baseball, coupled with his philosophy to leave this world better than he found it, led him to spend 27 summers coaching elite baseball players with American Legion Post 176 in Springfield.

Len believed in commitment and favored action over words, showing up for friends, whether at weddings, kids' sporting events or hospice bedsides. He accepted people for who they were and judged no one.

Len had character and he was a character. His legacy includes many colorful expressions, such as: "Sometimes you eat the bear, sometimes the bear eats you" and "Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes you get rained out." The 486 high school baseball players he coached may forever remember him offering helpful advice such as, "Hit it where they ain't!"

Len had a long and distinguished career in public service with the Defense Logistics Agency, but he worked to live, not the other way around. He received a master's degree in public administration from Harvard, but seldom mentioned it, eschewing anything resembling pretense (though he often joked, "even Harvard makes mistakes").

Len was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2007, and faced it as he did most challenges in life: without complaint and with great tenacity, quiet courage and his trademark sense of humor.

Though he leaves us too soon, Len left this world far better than he found it. We love and miss him more than words can convey.

A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 20 at Nativity Catholic Church in Burke, Va., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Interment will follow immediately after at Fairfax Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org.