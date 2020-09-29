SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Leonard C. Jaskewicz died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Aristacare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield, N.J. He was 96.

Born in Nanticoke to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Malinowski) Jaskewicz, he lived in North Brunswick, N.J., and Monroe Township, N.J., before moving to South Plainfield. He was a tool and die machinist for over 20 years, before retiring in 1988.

Mr. Jaskewicz served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He was a member of the VFW Post #4589 in Spotswood, N.J., the American Legion Post #0519 in Monroe Township and the Brunswick Moose Lodge #263 in South Brunswick, N.J.

He was predeceased by his wife, Della "Jean" LaPelosa Jaskewicz, in 2016, and by his son, Leonard W. Jaskewicz.

Surviving are his daughter, Dorothy Wise, of New Yok City; his daughter-in-law, Pamela Jaskewicz, of Easton; stepsons, Richard LaPelosa, of Edison, N.J., and James LaPelosa, of North Brunswick; three grandsons: Leonard T. Jaskewicz and his wife, Chrissi, Justin D. Jaskewicz and his wife, Tory and Thomas L. Jaskewicz and his wife, Alex; and five great-grandchildren: Adele, Hunter, Ravyn, Morgan and Gavin.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Nanticoke.

Arrangements are by Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick, N.J.