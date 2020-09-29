1/
Leonard C. Jaskewicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Leonard C. Jaskewicz died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Aristacare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield, N.J. He was 96.

Born in Nanticoke to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Malinowski) Jaskewicz, he lived in North Brunswick, N.J., and Monroe Township, N.J., before moving to South Plainfield. He was a tool and die machinist for over 20 years, before retiring in 1988.

Mr. Jaskewicz served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He was a member of the VFW Post #4589 in Spotswood, N.J., the American Legion Post #0519 in Monroe Township and the Brunswick Moose Lodge #263 in South Brunswick, N.J.

He was predeceased by his wife, Della "Jean" LaPelosa Jaskewicz, in 2016, and by his son, Leonard W. Jaskewicz.

Surviving are his daughter, Dorothy Wise, of New Yok City; his daughter-in-law, Pamela Jaskewicz, of Easton; stepsons, Richard LaPelosa, of Edison, N.J., and James LaPelosa, of North Brunswick; three grandsons: Leonard T. Jaskewicz and his wife, Chrissi, Justin D. Jaskewicz and his wife, Tory and Thomas L. Jaskewicz and his wife, Alex; and five great-grandchildren: Adele, Hunter, Ravyn, Morgan and Gavin.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Nanticoke.

Arrangements are by Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick, N.J.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved