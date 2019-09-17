Leonard E. Pawlowski III, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. He was born Jan. 27, 1947, and was a resident of West Nanticoke.

Leonard was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Class of 1965, and received his B.S. degree in accounting from Bloomsburg University, Class of 1969, where he was a founding member of the Delta Pi fraternity. He also attended Luzerne County Community College and Muhlenburg College.

Leonard began his career as a business teacher in the East Penn School District, Emmaus. After the death of his father and grandmother, Leonard returned to the area to manage the family business, Pawlowski Studio, and continued to do so for over nine years. In 1982, he began working for First Eastern Bank and was promoted to investment officer a year later. In 1987, he was promoted to vice president. Leonard continued to work after the merger of First Eastern Bank to PNC and later Hilliard Lyons. He retired in August 2012.

Leonard was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Nanticoke Lodge and was also a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, Nanticoke, serving as past administrative chairman of the board and currently as financial secretary and communion steward. He was a member of the Nanticoke Historical Society and recently contributed a segment to "Our Town" that aired on WVIA, covering the history of Pawlowski Studio.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Marilyn (Nadonley) Pawlowski, of Nanticoke.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Faye (Gibbon); his daughters, Kristen Pawlowski Tomko, of Nanticoke, and Keri Keiser and husband Rob, of Mountain Top; brother Walter Pawlowski and wife Joan, of North Carolina; sister Marilyn Nicholson, of Taos, New Mexico; grandchildren Aiden Tomko, Caleb, Haylee and Noah Keiser; brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

Leonard was an avid swimmer and water skier and enjoyed spending summers at Lake Nuangola as a child and later in life with his own family. Leonard also enjoyed vacationing with his loved ones in Cape May and Martha's Vineyard.

Over the years, Leonard and his wife shared three dogs, Max, Roofus and Bear. He would often be seen walking his furry companions, taking them for rides or simply enjoying their company at home.

Leonard's greatest joys were his grandchildren as he would often be found at their soccer or basketball games, as well as school functions.

Leonard will greatly be missed by his family, friends and former colleagues.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to Pastor Roger Noss and "The Angels On Earth" at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, for their outstanding care, compassion and support during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends for a period of visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. Officers and members of Nanticoke Lodge 332, F & AM, will conduct a memorial service at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Leonard's memory be made to First United Methodist Church of Nanticoke for the Carillon Bell System, 267 E. Main St., Nanticoke, PA 18634.

To leave an online condolence or for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.