LAKE TWP. — Leonard J. Gregus Jr., 78, of Lake Township, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

He was born in Kingston on May 5, 1941, and was the son of the late Leonard Sr. and Genevieve Terkoski Gregus.

Leonard graduated from Larksville High School and retired from CertainTeed Fiberglass in Mountain Top after over 30 years of faithful service. He enjoyed trips to Canada and Nebraska and hunting, fishing, the Yankees and being with his great niece and nephew.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Monica Gregus, in 2018; and brothers Martin and Paul.

Leonard is survived by goddaughter Genevieve Gorgan (Marcus) and their children, Arianna and Aiden; brother Ronald Gregus (Susan); sisters Eleanore Buzink and Gerri Gregus.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 State Route 29, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Alex Roche officiating.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to Mass at the church.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.