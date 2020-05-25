Leonard M. Meckalavage
May 10, 2020, on Mother's Day, our family lost the World's Greatest Father, Leonard M. Meckalavage, at age 89. Born in Wyoming, he resided in Florida for the past 39 years. Born in the coal mines of Pennsylvania, Len joined the Marines and was able to travel and meet new people. He said it was the greatest experience and taught him a lot. So his next venture was to become a physical education teacher and a well known football coach himself, receiving much success and rewards. Toward retirement, he then received his real estate and brokers license. Busy as he was, family was always most important and he made time for us, encouraging we try new things. He is survived by three children, Karen Pratt, of Arizona, Kathy McGotty, of New Jersey, and Lenny Meckalavage, of Florida, along with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He sacrificed everything to make sure his family was happy and provided for. Dad's favorite song is "Do it My Way." He lived and died doing just that. Extremely close to his own Mom, he was called to heaven to join her on Mother's Day. Love you Daddy!

Published in Times Leader from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
