SWOYERSVILLE — Leonard M. Wooditch, 90, a resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life Thursday morning, March 14, 2019, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

His beloved wife was the late Margaret A. (Vojcik) Wooditch, who passed away on Jan. 1, 2015. Together, Leonard and Margaret shared 60 wonderful years of marriage.

Born Feb. 28, 1929, in Swoyersville, Leonard was one of five children born to the late John and Mary (Beny) Wooditch.

A lifelong resident of Swoyersville, Leonard was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School, Class of 1947.

Following high school, Leonard enlisted in the United States Navy, honorably serving his country for three years. For more than two-and-a-half years, Leonard served aboard the Naval Aircraft Carrier, the U.S.S. Philippine Sea, and was awarded the European Occupation Medal.

Prior to his retirement in 1990, Leonard was employed for 35 years as a distribution clerk for the United States Postal Service at their offices in Kingston and Wilkes-Barre.

Leonard was a faithful Catholic and a longtime member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.

A proud veteran, Leonard always looked forward to attending reunions with his fellow comrades from the Navy. He was a member of the American Legion, Andrew Lawrence Post 644, Swoyersville, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 283, Kingston.

Leonard enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. He loved going on family vacations to Ocean City, Maryland, and taking trips to Atlantic City. He also enjoyed trying his luck by playing the daily lottery and scratch-offs.

An avid gardener, Leonard was known for his yearly vegetable garden and for his homemade horseradish. He also enjoyed making homemade kielbasa for holidays and special occasions.

Leonard will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Although his presence will be deeply missed, there is much comfort in knowing he is now reunited with his beloved wife, Margaret, and all his family members and friends who have gone before him.

In addition to his parents, John and Mary, and his wife, Margaret, Leonard was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and George Wooditch; and his sister, Eleanor Bronsberg.

Leonard is survived by his sons, Leonard Wooditch, of Larksville, Richard Wooditch, of Kingston, and Mark Wooditch and his wife, Vickie, of Windsor; his daughters, Carol Wooditch, of Swoyersville, Theresa Piso and her husband, Craig, of Larksville, Margaret Huck, of Macungie, and Marie Dankovitch and her husband, Jim, of Plains Township; his 13 grandchildren: Tracy Hoeppner and Erica Miranda, Brianna and Hailey Huck, Lance Corporal James Dankovitch and Vanessa Dankovitch, Amanda, Christopher, Ricky, Rachael and Laura Wooditch, and David and Lindsay Wooditch; his six great-grandchildren: Mikey, Chelsea, Makayla, Gabby, Mia and Nicholas; his brother, John Wooditch, of Rockville, Maryland; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, from the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Reverend Joseph J. Pisaneschi, pastor, officiating.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery, Dallas, where military honors will be accorded by the United States Navy.

Family and friends are invited to Leonard's viewing which will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the funeral home.

For additional information or to send the Wooditch family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.