Leonard Meckalavage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Leonard Meckalavage, 89, of Kissimmee, Fla., passed away May 10, 2020, in Orlando VA Medical Center at Laki Nona.

Born in Wyoming, he was the son of the late Nellie Meckalavage Corsini.

Len attended Exeter High School, U.S. Marine veteran, studied at Ohio University and retired in the real estate business.

Preceded in death by his mother; sisters, Theresa Musto, Joanne Brogna; and brother, Raymond Meckalavage.

Surviving is his companion of 14 years, Barbara Powell; children Karen Pratt, Kathy McGotty, and Lenny; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Victoria Meckalavage.

Arrangements were made by Compass Point Crematory, Orlando Florida.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
