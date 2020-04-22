Times Leader Obituaries
Leonard R. (Lenn) Michalski

Leonard R. (Lenn) Michalski Obituary

WILKES-BARRE — Leonard (Lenn) R. Michalski, 71, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 3, 1949, in Nanticoke, a son of the late Leonard (Leo) and Frances Weitzburg Michalski. He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and was a Navy veteran, serving in the Philippines during the Vietnam War. He was employed for over 30 years for the U.S. Postal Service as a maintenance manager, and later worked for 10 years at the Fine Wine and Spirits store as a clerk, until his retirement in 2019.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna (Budzyn) Michalski.

Surviving are his son, Lenn and his wife, Gretchen Michalski, and granddaughter, Avery.

Private funeral services will be held. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.

Published in Times Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
