EXETER — Leonard T. Kolesar, 72, of Exeter, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Jan. 13, 1948, in Kingston, Leonard was the son of the late George and Mary Tirpak Kolesar.

Leonard was a professional truck driver for 52 years and was the owner and operator of his own trucking company, LTK Trucking Inc., for more than 20 years. He most recently was employed by Lehigh Construction Company, Exeter.

Leonard was a life member of the Irem Shrine, Dallas, and member of the Irem Motor Corps.

In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his brother, George Kolesar Jr.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the CVICU of the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for the excellent care and compassion that Leonard received.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Victoria Sott Kolesar; his daughter, Cynthia Monahan and her husband, Gene, of Exeter; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter Tomczak officiating.

Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Irem Shrine Transportation, 64 Ridgeway Drive, Dallas, PA 18612.