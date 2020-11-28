Leonard Weinstock, 93, passed comfortably on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Roz and Jason's home in Allentown. Leonard had a great, long life with lots of love and laughter. Lenny was a fantastic husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Leonard was born in Wilkes-Barre in 1927 to Max and Cecil Weinstock, who owned Weinstock's grocery store. Lenny was the youngest of six children. He was an avid sports player at GAR High School in the Heights of Wilkes-Barre.

His four older brothers were drafted in the Army during WWII and talked him into enlisting in the Navy. He was in the Navy the last year and a half of the war and traveled all over the world. All of the brothers came back from the war to live long lives and his brothers, Marvin, Chester, Irving and Paul and sister, Frances, have since predeceased Leonard.

Leonard was a devoted husband to Irene (Dolly), who died this past April 2020. He loved her with all of his heart and missed her very much since her passing. Leonard was the best dad a daughter could ever want. Leonard and Roz were buddies and did many things together. Leonard also spent lots of time with his grandson, Max, who he idolized. He would accompany him to nursery school all of the time; and was an on call baby sitter with Dolly at a moments notice. Luckily, Leonard was able to attend Max and Jess's wedding in June of 2018, and enjoyed it to the fullest.

Leonard loved his great-grandson, Nolan. Although his older age and the pandemic limited his activities, holding Nolan as a baby and watching him grow into a toddler were some of his happiest times.

Leonard will be missed by his daughter, Roz; son-in-law, Jason, grandson, Max and his wife, Jessica, and his great-grandson, Nolan.

Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Anshe Emes Cemetery, Plains, with Rabbi Dovid Kaplan officiating. Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, Inc., Wilkes-Barre, www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com.