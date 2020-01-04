PITTSTON — Leonard T. Yashinski, his soul was carried home by the angels to Heaven on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from his home in Pittston. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. He was a very loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather who respected life, loved his country and cherished God as a member of Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish in Pittston.

As a true patriot, Lenny was born on July 4, 1948, and was a resident of Northeastern Pennsylvania his entire life with the exception of his time overseas as a member of the U.S. Air Force.

Lenny was a member of the U.S. Air Force and served as an electronic communication technician. He spent some of this Air Force time overseas and returned in 1971 and was honorably discharged from the service. He then became an electronic technician at the Tobyhanna Army Depot where he provided critical support to the warfighter for over 25 years. In 2009 he retired from government service and spent a great deal of time with loving friends and family.

In addition to his parents Ida and Lenny Sr., he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.

Surviving are his wife, JoAnn; his son Eric and significant other Brittany Mansell; his son Leonard III and his wife, Mary Beth; his daughter Sharon and her husband Bill; and his three grandchildren Brandi, Billy and Emmy.

Our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to nurses and staff of the Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley where Lenny spent much of his time over the past seven years for treatments and appointments.

Funeral services with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will begin at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 9:15 a.m.

Viewing hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 700 S. Township Blvd., Pittston Township.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 from Our Lady of The Eucharist Parish, in the St. Mary's Help of Christian Church, 535 N. Main St., Pittston. Officiating is the Rev. Richard J. Polmounter V.E.

Interment services will follow in the chapel of Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

In lieu of flowers, Lenny specifically requested that donations be made to the at stjude.org or by mail to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For further information or to express your condolences to Leonard's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.