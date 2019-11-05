KINGSTON — Lesley Dawn Beichler, 81, formerly of Forty Fort, passed away Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019, at the Kingston Health Care Center.

Born in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Laura (Fern) Beichler. She was a graduate of Bellwood-Antis High School Class of 1956 and completed the nursing program at Altoona Hospital. She served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1966. During her military time she was stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital of Philadelphia and U.S. Naval Hospital of St. Albans, New York. For many years she was employed as a respiratory therapist at the Washington, D.C., Veterans Affairs Medical Center and later transferred to the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She was a member of the Forty Fort United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir and bible study.

Surviving are her sister Mary Potter; and her husband, Charles of Linden, Virginia; Rosanne Anderson, Huntsville, Alabama; nephews Joseph, Danny and Mark Bradford, David and Stephen Peterson, Samuel Potter; great-nephew Tyler Peterson; great-niece Lauren Peterson.

A celebration of Dawn's life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, in the Forty Fort United Methodist Church, 26 Yeager Ave., Forty Fort. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday. Interment will be in the Fern Knoll Cemetery, Dallas.