CENTERMORELAND — Leslie E. Howell, 83, of Centermoreland passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Ann Statnick. Born in Wilkes-Barre on May 9, 1937, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Ethel Ferguson Howell. He was a charter member of the Osterhout Bible Church and served his country in the United States Army. Les served on the Franklin Northmoreland Ambulance, Franklin Township Fire Department, Northmoreland Fire and Triton Hose Company. He was also a member of Kawanis. He owned Howell Furnace Cleaning and Service. Les was an avid hunter enjoying his time spent with his son and grandsons. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Dave and wife Lisa, of Northmoreland; brothers, Roger, of Tunkhannock, Jerry, of Mill City, and Scott, of Tunkhannock; sister, Sandra Callwits, of Tunkhannock; grandchildren, Christopher and wife Jenn, and Brandon Howell; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Mowery. Due to the current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place with interment in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Those of you who may wish to attend Leslie's funeral service can join the family online for a livestreamed service with Pastor Kurt Seboe of the Northmoreland Baptist Church at noon on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Leslie E. Howell's tribute page. Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Osterhout Bible Church, 467 Lane Hill Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18657 and Northmoreland Baptist Church, 21 Ripplebrook Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Times Leader from May 25 to May 26, 2020.