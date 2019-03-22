AVOCA — Dr. Lewis C. Druffner Jr., 85, a lifelong resident of Avoca, died March 19, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 15, 1934, and was the son of the late Dr. Lewis C. Druffner Sr. and Cecelia Hilsher Druffner.

Lewis was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory High School, University of Scranton, 1955, and Jefferson Medical College, 1959. After an internship at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Lewis enlisted with the United States Naval Reserve and served as a medical officer on Destroyers patrolling the Far East before transferring to the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines as Battalion Surgeon.

After returning home from active duty in 1962, he assumed his father Dr. Lewis C. Druffner Sr.'s family medical practice and continued as a solo practitioner for the next 34 years. In 1995, Lewis joined Mercy-Med-Care, now Intermountain Medical Group, and finally retired at the end of 2001. He spent the next 13 years volunteering at the University of Scranton's Leahy Clinic and the Care and Concern Free Clinic in Pittston. In 2012, Lewis was honored with the Joseph Saporito Lifetime of Service Award by the Sunday Dispatch. In his rare spare time, he particularly enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family, hunting, fishing, reading poetry and sharing his extensive knowledge of local history with anyone who was interested.

Lewis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Catherine, and their six children: Elizabeth (Michael) Guzzy, Kathleen Druffner, Thomas (Lara) Druffner, Michael (Kathryne) Druffner, Carl (JuliaGrace) Druffner and Edward (Janette) Druffner; their grandchildren: Brandon, Shannon, Ryan, Brooke, Malaina and Simon; his siblings, Dr. Charles Druffner, Suzanne Druffner, Kathryn (Jack) Fedigan and Jean Druffner; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 215 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka and Bishop John Dougherty officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the church. Interment services will be privately held at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will provide military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Care and Concern Clinic of Pittston, 37 William St., Pittston, PA 18640; the University of Scranton Leahy Clinic, 230 Kressler Ct., Scranton, PA 18503; or the Avoca Hose Company, 740 Main St., Avoca, PA 18641.

Arrangements are by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.