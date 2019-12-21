WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Lewis H. Dixon, 71, formerly of Dallas, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia, with his loving wife, Janis (Granito), at his side.

Lew graduated from Penn State with a degree in engineering and George Washington University with an MBA. After Penn State he served in the Army in Texas, then began a 45-year career at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. At the shipyard he worked closely with the US Navy to design, build and enhance our submarine and aircraft carrier fleets. Before retiring Lew attained the distinguished title of "Master Shipbuilder."

Lew had many varied interests including Karate (3rd degree black belt), competitive running, antique motorcycles and cars and reading all genres. His greatest joy was in being with his loving family.

He was preceded by his parents, Margaret and Lewis H. Dixon Sr.; and sister Deborah Kayfield.

In addition to his wife, Janis, Lew will be greatly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Janis Lynn and Brian Pristera; his sister Elaine Engel; and his sister-in-law and nephews Lynn, Joe and John Salzman.

Please donate to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, or the charity of donor's choice.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.