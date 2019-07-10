LUZERNE — Lewis L. Krasniak, 74, formerly of Luzerne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home after a long battle with cancer.

He was born July 12, 1944, in Luzerne, the oldest son of John and Audrey Garey Krasniak. He retired from Clearbrook Treatment Centers and later was employed at Motorworld.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Krasniak.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Nancy (Graham) Krasniak; son Lewis Krasniak; daughters Lisa Edwards and Cathy Dixon; grandchildren Haley, Tyler and Ethan Edwards, Christian Krasniak, Samantha, Hunter and Jessica Dixon; sister Susan Ruggere; and brother John Krasniak.

The funeral will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday from Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Condolences can be sent to www.maher-collins.com.