Lewis L. Krasniak (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
360 North Maple Avenue
Kingston, PA
18704
(570)-287-6813
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of St. Ignatius
Loyola, PA
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:30 AM
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
360 N. Maple Ave.
Kingston, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Maher-Collins Funeral Home
360 N. Maple Ave.
Kingston, PA
Obituary
LUZERNE — Lewis L. Krasniak, 74, formerly of Luzerne, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home after a long battle with cancer.

He was born July 12, 1944, in Luzerne, the oldest son of John and Audrey Garey Krasniak. He retired from Clearbrook Treatment Centers and later was employed at Motorworld.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Krasniak.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Nancy (Graham) Krasniak; son Lewis Krasniak; daughters Lisa Edwards and Cathy Dixon; grandchildren Haley, Tyler and Ethan Edwards, Christian Krasniak, Samantha, Hunter and Jessica Dixon; sister Susan Ruggere; and brother John Krasniak.

The funeral will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday from Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Condolences can be sent to www.maher-collins.com.
Published in Times Leader from July 10 to July 11, 2019
