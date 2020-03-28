ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lewis William Kelly, 76, formerly of Jackson Township, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, at Somerford Place Annapolis in Maryland. Residing most of his life in the Wyoming Valley, he relocated to Maryland three years ago.

Born April 29, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, Lewis was the son of the late Victoria Jean Chulada and William Lewis Kelly.

He was a 1963 graduate of Coughlin High School and served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964, stationed in Germany. Lewis worked in the Mountain Top location of CertainTeed Saint-Gobain, retiring in 2006. He enjoyed camping in his leisure time, especially at beautiful Assateague Island on the Maryland coast.

He is survived by his son, Shawn, of Forty Fort; daughter Beth, her husband, Craig and children, Sam and Maggie Gillespie, of Severna Park, Md.; his sister, Joan and her husband Leonard Selner, of Plains Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will be no viewing or service at this time. A special thanks to Somerford Place Annapolis which provided care to Lewis and comfort to his family.

