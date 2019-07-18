Liam August Holohan, born June 30, 2019, died in his mommy's arms surrounded by love on July 14, 2019.

Liam was born in and spent his life in the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia because he was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, which ultimately caused his death. Liam fought hard during his 14 days of life but unfortunately, the illness took its toll on his little body and he succumbed to the terrible defect.

Liam was loved by many but mostly by both his mommies and both godmothers. Liam's nurses routinely described him as "feisty" and "absolutely adorable." Liam may not have graced this earth with his presence long but brought nothing but love, happiness and light to those lives he did touch. He will forever be in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers. Liam's family asks for donations to be made to CDH awareness groups and ask the public to become more aware of this rare but potentially deadly birth defect. One in 3,000 single pregnancies will be affected by CDH. No services will be held for Liam.

An angel in the book of life wrote down this baby's birth then whispered as she closed the book "too beautiful for Earth."