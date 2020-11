WILKES-BARRE — Lillian G. Piechota, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, died Nov. 6, 2020. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Township. Mass of Christian Burial will begin 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing required. Services have been placed in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.