PITTSTON — Lillian L. Bartosiewicz, 89, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born in Pittston on Jan. 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Santa (Torone) DePrimo.

A life resident of Pittston, Lillian attended Pittston schools. She retired from the local garment industry. She will be missed by all of the neighborhood and family cats she loved, fed and took care of over the years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Frank J. Bartosiewicz Jr.; brothers Frank, Chick and Paul DePrimo; and sisters Rose and Mary DePrimo and Nora Sperazza.

Surviving are her daughter, Bernice Marshall and her husband, Brad, of Media; son Bruce Bartosiewicz and his wife, Sandy, of Pittston Township; granddaughter Oksana Bartosiewicz; sister Jaye Endres, of West Avoca; brother Sam DePrimo and his wife, Phyllis, of Pittston; and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Deepest gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the compassionate care they provided to Lillian and her family.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary, Highway 315, Pittston. Interment will follow in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Township. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

