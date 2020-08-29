Lillian Marie Farris peacefully passed away on Aug. 21, 2020.

She spent her youth in the Wilkes-Barre area. She married Robert C. Farris in June of 1951, after his service in the Army Air Corps. He later became a librarian at Purdue University. Lillian and Bob had a wonderful life in West Lafayette, Ind., until Bob's sad and untimely death.

Lillian returned to the Wilkes-Barre area to be close to her siblings and work as a seamstress producing London Fog coats. Her beloved daughter finished her college education at Purdue and settled on the west coast.

Lillian will remain beloved in the hearts of her many nieces and nephews, but no heart will miss her more than that of her loving and devoted daughter, Nancy.

Interment services in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Condolences can be sent to betz-jastremski.com.