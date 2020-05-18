PITTSTON — Lillian (Tropea) Piccillo, 90, of Pittston, passed away at her home on May 17, 2020. Born Jan. 24, 1930 in Long Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Vinceza (D'Lorenzo) Tropea. She was a graduate of Seward Park High, New York, N.Y., Class of 1947. Surviving are her daughter, Mary Manganiello; son, Anthony Piccillo; grandchildren, Michelle, Christine, Lisa, Susan, Allana and Sal; and great-randchildren, Tyler, Vincent, Isabella and Michael. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Piccillo; son, Salvatore Piccillo; grandsons, Mike and Brian; sisters, Mary and Connie; and brothers, John, Sal and Joseph. Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township. At Lillian's request all services will be held privately and at the family's convenience. For further information or to express your condolences to Lillian's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 18 to May 19, 2020.