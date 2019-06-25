KINGSTON — Lillian R. Brand, of Kingston and Florida, passed away on Thursday evening, May 16, 2019.

Born in Romania, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude Weisberger Kahan. She was a graduate of both Kingston High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College. Lillian was past president of United Hebrew Institute; Jewish War Veterans Auxiliary; B'nai Brith Women; adviser for B'nai Brith Girls; and a lifetime member of Hadassah. She was extremely active with the Jewish Community Center and the Congregation Ohav Zedek, as well as other civic and religious organizations in both Pa. and Fla., including JAFFCO Kids.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Brand.

She is survived by sons, Gary Brand and his wife, Susan, of Kingston, and Howard Brand and his wife, Debra, of Lighthouse Point, Fla.; and her daughter, Helene Brand Avart and her husband, Herbert, of Villanova. She was the loving grandmother of Jamie, Robert, Garrett, Julia and Eli.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, from the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment in Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Shiva will be observed at the home of Gary Brand, 161 James St., Kingston, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 20, Tuesday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 22.

Visit the funeral home website for additional information at www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com.