SHAVERTOWN — Lillian Reimiller Davis, 94, formerly of Shavertown, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the United Methodist home in Tunkhannock. Lillian was born Dec. 12, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Arthur Reimiller and Bertha Roberts.

In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Davis, brothers, George, Arthur and Paul Reimiller, as well as her niece, Nancy Reimiller Denney.

Lillian is survived by her nephews, George Reimiller Jr. and Brian Reimiller, her nieces, Maureen Reimiller, Carol Reimiller Marusi, Deborah Reimiller Adams, Julie Reimiller, Laura Reimiller Maxson, a sister-in-law, Antoinette Reimiller, as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Lillian worked for Blue Ribbon Cake as a bookkeeper, and then with her husband at Ace Hoffman. She was highly active with the Green Street Baptist Church, including belonging to the choir. Lillian could often be found square-dancing, and loved to travel with her husband, Ray, traveling to 10 countries and every state. Ray was the love of Lillian's life, and she was a devoted wife. For those that knew Lillian knew she was the kindest soul, and was loved by everyone.

Lillian will be laid to rest at Dennis Cemetery on Saturday, April 25. Due to recent health concerns, a public service will not be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Green Street Baptist Church, 25 Green St., Edwardsville, 18704.