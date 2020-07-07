PITTSBORO, N.C. — Lillian V. Drust (Staskiewicz), 95, passed away in Pittsboro, N.C., on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Born in Luzerne County on Aug. 4, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Wanda (Dycewski) Stasukiewicz. She was a graduate of Swoyersville High School and Empire Beauty College.

Prior to moving to North Carolina in 2013, Lillian had been an active member of Gate of Heaven Church in Dallas, the Altar and Rosary Society and Susquehanna Hiking Club.

Lillian was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Joseph J. Drust, her sister, Stella Kardos and brother, Anthony Stack.

Surviving are her sons, Joseph M. (Bonnie), of Pittsboro, N.C., and Eugene (Eileen), of Lakewood, Ohio; daughter, MaryAnn Smith, of Dushore; "adopted" daughter, Karey; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial gathering and Funeral Mass will be postponed to a future date. A private burial service will be held for immediate family only, with entombment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gate of Heaven Church, c/o 40 Machell Ave., Dallas, PA 18612.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.