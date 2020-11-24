WEST WYOMING — Linda B. Chronowski, 59, of West Wyoming, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 23, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Patterson, N.J., she was the daughter of George Chronowski and the late Barbara J. Wheeler Chronowski. She was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1980.

Surviving, in addition to her father, are children, Joseph Muka and his wife, Meghan, of Wilkes-Barre; William Muka, of West Wyoming; and Erika Muka, of Swoyersville; sisters, Jeanie Granteed and her husband, Matt, of West Wyoming; and Krissy Supey and her husband, Sam, of West Wyoming; brothers, David Chronowski and his wife, Trish, of Exeter; Thomas Chronowski and his wife, Robin, of Downingtown; and George Chronowski and his wife, Caroline, of Falls; grandchildren, William J. Grodlewski, John Godleski and Alivia Muka; and 13 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa, celebrant.

Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Friends may call Friday 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102, www.Kidney.org.

