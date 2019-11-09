WILKES-BARRE — Linda Elbattah, 64, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, in Residential Hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Ney Zatavekas. Linda was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for 33 years by the Department of Labor as an administrative assistant for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Linda loved her family, babies, animals and winter, especially Christmas. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Jackie Zatavekas and by her beloved dog, Honeybun.

Linda is survived by her sisters, Joan DeGraffenreid and her husband, Thomas, Wilkes-Barre, and Gloria Snyder and her husband, William, Hanover Township; nephews Christopher DeGraffenreid and Thomas DeGraffenreid; great nephew Dominick DeGraffenreid; great great niece Ayonna; aunts and several cousins.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Linda's memory to the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.