Linda Lee Slater passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, one day before her birthday. The world has lost a wonderful, loving person.

Her desire to learn and do her best started in her early childhood. She became a master with the hula hoop at a young age. She then took on the high diving board at the newly built Parrish Street Pool and performed beautiful dives over and over. After that, she concentrated on her academics and graduated from Meyers High School in 1966.

Next was marriage and a loving family. She married Raymond Slater, from a family of 13 children. The Harris and Slater union worked seamlessly and greatly expanded Linda's family. She continued her education as her children got older and received a degree plus postgraduate work. She was lovingly referred to as a professional student.

Linda was the daughter of the late Vincent M. Harris and Bessie Mae (Zimmerman) Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Slater; son Raymond; and brother Vincent.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Dawn Zuczek and husband Stanley, Tara and husband Quentin Harris and Dana Slater; grandchildren Joshua Grippo, Christopher Grippo and Matthew Grippo, and Ali'yah Harris, Amani Harris and Elijah Harris; and also four great-grandchildren and hundreds of relatives from the wonderful union of the Harris and Slater families. She is also survived by her "baby brother," Dale Harris.

Services were private by the family as per her wishes. No flowers please.

Contributions to the Beacon Lodge or Knights of Columbus would be greatly appreciated.