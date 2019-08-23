Times Leader Obituaries
Linda May Barberio


1952 - 2019
Linda May Barberio Obituary

WILKES-BARRE — Linda May Barberio, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

Born Sept. 13, 1952, in New Jersey, Linda was an enthusiastic fan of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Her father, Tony Anthony, and brothers Tony Anthony and Harry Frame preceded her in death.

Linda will be greatly missed by her husband, John Barberio; mother and stepfather, Mary Frame Jacobs and Harry Jacobs, of Wilkes-Barre; son David and his wife, Tammy Koonrad, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren Andy, Kyla and Brett; great-grandchildren Bella and Rylie; sister Sandy Tucker, of Kentucky; and other family and friends.

Celebration of Linda's life will begin with visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there on Monday with gathering at 9:30 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Linda's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.

Published in Times Leader from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
