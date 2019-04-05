Obituary
WILKES-BARRE — Linda Schwing, 72, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Celtic Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Matilda Fabrewicz Zadrusky.

She is survived by two sons, Paul Barke, of Colorado, and Brian Schwing, of Nanticoke; and a daughter, Denise Fenner and husband, John, of Luzerne; six grandchildren, Ryan, Natalynn and Mackenzye Schwing and Nicole, Rachel and Nathan Fenner; and a brother, Joseph Zadrusky, of Scranton.

Funeral arrangements by Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Times Leader from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
