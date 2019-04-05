WILKES-BARRE — Linda Schwing, 72, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Celtic Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Matilda Fabrewicz Zadrusky.

She is survived by two sons, Paul Barke, of Colorado, and Brian Schwing, of Nanticoke; and a daughter, Denise Fenner and husband, John, of Luzerne; six grandchildren, Ryan, Natalynn and Mackenzye Schwing and Nicole, Rachel and Nathan Fenner; and a brother, Joseph Zadrusky, of Scranton.

Funeral arrangements by Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.