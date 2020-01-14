Linda (Redmond) Stoss (1950 - 2020)
Service Information
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA
18702
(570)-822-5095
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Obituary
HANOVER TWP. — Linda Redmond Stoss, 69, of Lee Park Towers, Hanover Township, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Celtic Hospice Inpatient Unit in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born Dec. 7, 1950, in Trucksville, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Genevieve Yale Stoss.

Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and sister and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are her sons, William Reseigh of Harrisburg, Joseph Redmond of Wilkes-Barre (Parsons) and Mark Stoss of Plains Township; eight grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; sister Gloria; and brother Jim.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until service time Saturday.
Published in Times Leader from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
