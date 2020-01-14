HANOVER TWP. — Linda Redmond Stoss, 69, of Lee Park Towers, Hanover Township, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Celtic Hospice Inpatient Unit in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born Dec. 7, 1950, in Trucksville, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Genevieve Yale Stoss.

Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and sister and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are her sons, William Reseigh of Harrisburg, Joseph Redmond of Wilkes-Barre (Parsons) and Mark Stoss of Plains Township; eight grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; sister Gloria; and brother Jim.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until service time Saturday.