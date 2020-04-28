DALLAS — Linda Sue Daily Cooper, 68, of Dallas, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Hospice Unit. Linda was born in Wilkes-Barre on May 30, 1951, the daughter of the late Ralph K. Daily and Marian Wright Daily Miller. She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1969.

Linda worked in the business department of Bergman's Department Store, Robbins Door and Sash, Diamond Manufacturing, The Deutsch Institute and Misericordia University.

She was predeceased by her husband, George Cooper, sister, Joyce McCall and stepfather, Frederick Miller.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Daily (Beverly), beloved grandchildren, Noah and Megan Daily, of Dallas, and sisters, Nancy Carey, of Kingston Township, Jan Elston, of Dallas, and Jill Heritage, of Shickshinny. She also had eight step-daughters, dear cousins, her best friend, Ruth Abend-Ungvarsky and her precious dog, Tinkerbell.

Linda had a unique wit and appetite for life. She had a kind, generous heart and made friends wherever she went. She will be greatly missed by her family, and all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from the Daniel J. Hughes Funeral and Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.