COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lindsay Anne (Connor) Stetson, 36, of Columbia, S.C., died March 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Tom Stetson. Celebration of life will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Schimelfenig Pavilion at Nay Aug Park, 500 Arthur Ave., Scranton.



