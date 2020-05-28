Lindsey Shovlin
Lindsey Shovlin passed into the hands of the Lord on May 25, 2020. Born June 24, 1999, in Wilkes Barre, she was the daughter of John Shovlin and Candy Shovlin. Lindsey was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and attended Lock Haven University and Wilkes Barre Technical School of Nursing. She loved cheerleading and gymnastics. She is survived by her beloved son, Luca, siblings, Clarissa, Candice and Nathan, nephews, Troy, Carson and Brison, who she loved as her own, grandparents, John and Linda Shovlin and Pei Henderson, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Lindsey was a shining star, always there when people needed her a loving and gentle soul. She was devoted to her family, especially her son, Luca. Sometimes mental abuse can take someone away from everyone who loved her. My angel, loving mother, daughter, sister and most of all my granddaughter, you will always live in our hearts. LOVE YOU FOREVER. A private funeral will be held at the convience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc, 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.

Published in Times Leader from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
