Lisa E. Mazur
EXETER — Lisa E. Mazur, 54, of Exeter, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains Township.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Greskiewicz Sabatelli.

Lisa was a graduate of West Side Technical Vocational School and went on to cosmetology school afterwards. She loved going fishing as one of her hobbies.

She was a member of St. Barbara Parish, Exeter, and had worked various jobs, including the food industry and as a substitute teacher's aide at Wyoming Area School District.

Preceding her in death was her daughter, Jolene Kelly.

Surviving are her husband of eight years, Stephen J. Mazur III, and daughters Lindsey Kelly, of Hudson, and Jennifer Kelly, of Los Angeles, and brothers John and his wife Mary Sabatelli and Richard and his wife Stephanie Sabatelli, both of Exeter. Left to miss her are her dogs, Peanut and Willie.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.

Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Street, Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Since Betty was my sister, when we were very young John, Rick, Lisa and I were close. I have many good memories from that time of my life. God bless you Lisa. John, Matthew, Lucas and I will always keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Love to John and Mary and children, Rick and Steph and children, Steve, Lindsey and Jennifer.
All our love Aunt Mary and Uncle John Klimuszka.
Mary Klimuszka
Family
November 29, 2020
I want to send my deepest condolences to the family in this most difficult time. She was a wonderful person and whenever we spent time with her it was a blast. She could definitely light up a room. She surely will be missed.
The Fink Family
